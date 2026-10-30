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Princess Anne joins prayers for King Charles during moving ceremony for beloved Queen

Princess Anne's royal duty brings chapter of mother's naval legacy to a close

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Published October 30, 2026

Princess Anne joins prayers for King Charles during moving ceremony for beloved Queen

Princess Anne kept her emotions in check as she paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth in Portsmouth Cathedral to retire the Royal Navy's cherished Colour.

The Princess Royal attended the service known as the 'Cathedral of the Sea', where the flag that accompanied her mother's most significant milestones was retired with full ceremonial honours.

The Queen's Colour had been present at landmark moments throughout Elizabeth II's life, including her Diamond and Platinum Jubilees and her 90th birthday.

Read More: Princess Anne takes £15m royal opening celebrating elite commandos

It began with a procession along Portsmouth's High Street, led by the Band of His Majesty's Royal Marines, with a Guard of Honour escorting the Flag Party.

Naval officers, local dignitaries and other guests gathered inside the cathedral for the service.

In a formal handover, the First Sea Lord presented the Colour to Princess Anne, who passed it to the Archdeacon for the Royal Navy.

The Dean of Portsmouth then laid the flag on the altar, where it will remain before eventually being displayed in the cathedral's north cloister.

Princess Anne also took part in the service by reading a passage from the Book of Romans.

The ceremony included an Act of Remembrance, prayers for the King and the Commonwealth, and a commitment to peace, with music performed by the Choir of the Royal Hospital School.

Read More: Princess Anne announces new overseas trip with major engagement

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