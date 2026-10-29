Noah Kahan 2027 tour guide: Full dates, ticket info, and presale details

Noah Kahan is going for stadiums. The "Stick Season" singer-songwriter Noah Kahan is embarking on The Last of the Bugs World Tour that consists of 31 concerts throughout North America, Europe and the United Kingdom in 2027 — and those are the biggest ever, with several of them having an attendance of more than 80,000 people.

The dates

The world tour kicks off April 24 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia, and goes through the United States until June 18 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Notable venues are Tampa (April 29), Nashville (May 4), Norman, Oklahoma (May 9), Houston (May 12), Austin (May 15), San Francisco (May 19), Las Vegas (May 21), Madison, Wisconsin (May 26), four concerts at Fenway Park in Boston (May 29 – June 2), Columbus (June 5), Detroit (June 10) and Buffalo (June 12).

The tour continues July 1–25 with concerts in Groningen, Berlin, Milan, Seville, Paris, Glasgow, Dublin and three concerts at Wembley Stadium in London.

Kahan’s May 15 stop at Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium will be the venue’s first major ticketed concert in over 30 years.

Ticket info and presales

Artist presale: November 10 at 12:00 p.m. local time. Fans must sign up via Ticketmaster by November 5 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Reserved by Spotify presale: November 11 at 9:00 local time.

General on-sale: November 12 at 12:00 p.m. local time.

Austin tickets are available at texaslonghorns.com/noahkahan.