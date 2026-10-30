Rodrigo attends MCR's 'Long Live the Black Parade' concert

Olivia Rodrigo is rooting for My Chemical Romance as the pop star competes for the number one spot with the rock band.

On Thursday, October 27, the multi-Grammy winner took to her Instagram Stories to share a video of herself attending a Long Live the Black Parade concert. In it, she tagged the band and added several purple heart emojis.

The shout-out comes as Rodrigo’s latest album you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love and MCR’s 2006 album The Black Parade compete for the top spot on the Billboard 200, per HITS Daily Double. Currently, The Black Parade holds the top spot with yspsfagsil following close behind.

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Several fans joked that Rodrigo is “probably blocking herself from number 1 by also streaming TBP,” and her latest post suggests the same.

The footage appears to be from an August concert in New York City as Rodrigo is seen wearing the same Liza Minnelli shirt that she wore in a Story posted by MCR’s bassist, Mikey Way, over the summer (Minnelli features in the TBP track Mama).

“Thanks for stopping by @Oliviarodrigo,” he wrote over a picture of the two posing together.

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