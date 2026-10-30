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Olivia Rodrigo roots for My Chemical Romance as chart battle rages

The pop star, 23, and the rock band are currently competing for the number one spot on the Billboard 200

By
Web Desk
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Published October 30, 2026

Rodrigo attends MCRs Long Live the Black Parade concert
Rodrigo attends MCR's 'Long Live the Black Parade' concert

Olivia Rodrigo is rooting for My Chemical Romance as the pop star competes for the number one spot with the rock band.

On Thursday, October 27, the multi-Grammy winner took to her Instagram Stories to share a video of herself attending a Long Live the Black Parade concert. In it, she tagged the band and added several purple heart emojis.

Olivia Rodrigo roots for My Chemical Romance as chart battle rages

The shout-out comes as Rodrigo’s latest album you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love and MCR’s 2006 album The Black Parade compete for the top spot on the Billboard 200, per HITS Daily Double. Currently, The Black Parade holds the top spot with yspsfagsil following close behind.

READ MORE: Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders sue MCR over staged shootout at Hollywood Bowl

Several fans joked that Rodrigo is “probably blocking herself from number 1 by also streaming TBP,” and her latest post suggests the same.

The footage appears to be from an August concert in New York City as Rodrigo is seen wearing the same Liza Minnelli shirt that she wore in a Story posted by MCR’s bassist, Mikey Way, over the summer (Minnelli features in the TBP track Mama).

“Thanks for stopping by @Oliviarodrigo,” he wrote over a picture of the two posing together. 

READ MORE: My Chemical Romance tease first album in 15 years

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