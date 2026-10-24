Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders sue MCR over staged shootout at Hollywood Bowl

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders have sued the musical band My Chemical Romance for allegedly staging a shootout act on stage during Hollywood Bowl on Wednesday, October 21, 2026.

The civil complaint was filed by the owner of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders (DCC), Pro Silver Star Ltd., who sought a temporary restraining order and temporary injunction against MCR on Friday, October 23.

My Chemical Romance performed a stage act, The Black Parade, as a theatrical concert set in a fictional dictatorship featuring pyrotechnics and simulated gun battles at the Hollywood Bowl on October 21.

According to the lawsuit, the staged shootout performance fooled concertgoers and online users into mistaking the performers for actual Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.

The performance by the MCR’s female dancers who were dressed in blue and white outfits, eerily to the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, dazzled on stage carrying rifles before being shot down in a staged shootout, according to the civil complaint filed by attorney Alex Spiro.

“The costumed performers armed themselves with semi-automatic rifles and joined a staged firefight and were then depicted being shot and crawling off the stage,” the lawsuit states.

The Dallas Cowboys sent a legal cease notice to MCR on October 22, and the petition says defendants continued anyway.

MCR has additional shows lined up at The Hollywood Bowl on October 24, 30 and 31.