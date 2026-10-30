Son calls out Kourtney Kardashian for pretending for cameras

Kourtney Kardashian’s 11-year-old son Reign has called her out for doing something she never does while filming The Kardashians, accusing her of watching a sunset only for the cameras.

The moment came on this week’s episode of the Hulu series, when Kourtney, 47, and her husband Travis Barker, 50, took their blended family to Palm Springs for a Blink-182 show.

As they got ready to leave for the concert, Kourtney carried her sleeping son Rocky, 23 months, outside to see the sunset.

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Reign followed her out. “Mom, what are you doing?” he asked. “Looking at the beautiful view,” Kourtney replied.

Reign was not convinced. “Bro, you never do this. You’re only doing this [for the cameras],” he said, pointing at the camera crew.

Kourtney insisted it was not staged. “I was out here, and they just found me,” she said. “Oh. Damn,” Reign answered.

Alongside Rocky, whom she shares with Barker, Kourtney is mum to Reign, Penelope, 14, and Mason, 16, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick.

The episode follows a busy few months of family posts from the Lemme co-founder.

In August, she shared a picture of herself in a silver swimsuit, standing in a desert with her arms above her head and her back to the camera.

That same month, Kourtney posted a series of photos from a family trip on Instagram.

One showed Mason hiking up large rocks in Nike sneakers, grey sweatpants and a backpack.

Others included a sweet shot of Barker holding Rocky, and videos of her older children wake surfing. “Big family vacation girl,” she wrote in the caption.

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