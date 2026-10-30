BLACKPINK becomes first K-pop group to receive prestigious Korean honour

BLACKPINK has made history once again!

Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa have become the first K-pop girl group to receive South Korea's prestigious honour.

The quartet was awarded the Okgwan (Jade Crown) Order of Cultural Merit, adding another remarkable milestone to their decade-long journey.

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The honour is particularly special as it recognises not only their achievements as a group but also their individual contributions to taking Korean music and culture to audiences around the world.

The four members got the prestigious recognition at the 17th Korea Popular Culture and Arts Awards, held on October 29 at the Haeoreum Grand Theater of the National Theater of Korea in Seoul.

The ceremony, organised by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korea Creative Content Agency, recognises artists who have made significant contributions to South Korean popular culture and the arts.

However, fans hoping to see all four members accept the honour in person had to settle for a different kind of appearance.

Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rose were unable to attend the ceremony as a group because of their individual schedules.

Instead, a YG Entertainment representative accepted the award on their behalf, while the four members shared their gratitude through a recorded video message.

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