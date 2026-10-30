Chrishell Stause, G Flip split: Why their relationship ended?

Chrishell Stause and G Flip’s relationship hit a major roadblock according to new details.

The Selling Sunset star, 45, recently confirmed their separation in an emotional Instagram video, leaving fans surprised by the news.

The former couple first went public with their relationship in 2022 and celebrated their love with two wedding ceremonies, one in Las Vegas in 2023 and another last year.

Read More: Chrishell Stause, G Flip call it quits after four years

According to People magazine, the long-distance nature of their relationship played a major role in their decision to part ways.

“The distance is what really drove the two of them apart,” the insider explained.

G Flip, who is originally from Australia, and Chrishell, who is based in California for her career, reportedly struggled to balance their lives across two continents.

“The long flights, going weeks without seeing each other, and time difference took its toll,” the source added.

“They were trying to make the ‘marriage,’ that was never legal, work. They both wanted to have kids, but they also both didn’t want to uproot their lives for the other,” the insider revealed.

Despite holding two wedding ceremonies, TMZ reports that the couple never legally formalized their marriage. They had reportedly “planned to make things official somewhere down the line” but “that never happened.”

It also reported that G Flip was the one who initiated the breakup.

Although their relationship has ended, a future reconciliation has not been ruled out.

“Chrishell and G Flip still very much love each other and haven’t ruled anything out, as far as reuniting romantically, in the future,” the source told the outlet.

G Flip also expressed their feelings in a heartfelt statement, saying, “After 4+ years Chrishell and I are no longer together. I will always love her, we will always share a special connection and I cherish our memories together deeply.”

Read More: 'Selling Sunset' star Chrishell Stause marries G-Flip for fourth time

They added, “My head & heart are feeling very heavy right now and I’m not able to talk but I want to thank you all for your support and appreciate you respecting our privacy at this difficult time.”