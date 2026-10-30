Sombr turns New York subway station into mini concert

Sombr traded the stage for a subway station to surprise New York commuters at Manhattan's 14 St–Union Square station.

The singer-songwriter, whose real name is Shane Boose, brought an unexpected dose of live music to the busy transit hub.

He treated the excited fans to a soulful rendition of his song My Body Isn't Ready.

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Videos circulating on social media captured the 21-year-old artist performing alongside backup singers and a keyboardist.

The surprise appearance was particularly special for Sombr, who grew up on Manhattan's Lower East Side.

The hometown performance came during a day off from his ongoing You Are the Reason arena tour, ahead of his scheduled stop in St. Louis the following day.

While some commuters appeared surprised and delighted by the unexpected performance, others seemed less enthusiastic about the disruption to their usual subway routine

Nevertheless, the appearance quickly attracted attention, with fans gathering to catch a glimpse of the singer.

In a different video shared online, Sombr was seen leaving the Union Square station under a police escort as a crowd of cheering fans followed him, hoping to get selfies and one last interaction with the star.

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