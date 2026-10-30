Sarah Ferguson smiles in first UK outing with Beatrice, Eugenie

Sarah Ferguson smiles in first outing with Beatrice, Eugenie after scandal

Sarah Ferguson looked directly into the camera as she finally made her first public appearance in the UK alongside her daughters following the Epstein scandal.

According to the Daily Mail, the former Duchess of York was spotted arriving at the memorial service for her ex-boyfriend, motor-racing tycoon Paddy McNally, in Knightsbridge on Thursday.

She was accompanied by Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. Her sons-in-law, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank, were also present at the somber event.

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Moreover, Princess Anne's son Peter Phillips was also there.

Dressed in a blue lace blazer, Fergie appeared in good spirits as she arrived at St Paul's Church near Harrods.

Picture courtesy: Daily Mail

It was Sarah's first outing since her brief glimpse in April at a ski resort in the Austrian Alps.

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It is important to note that Sarah Ferguson confirmed her return to the UK with this outing with her family members after keeping it low-key for months due to severe scrutiny of her ties to paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.