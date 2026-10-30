Meghan breaks silence on holiday plans amid King Charles invite buzz

Meghan Markle opened up about a meaningful year in 2026 in a new letter, revealing her holiday plans and sharing insight into special moments with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The Duchess of Sussex wrote a personal message in the 2026 holiday catalogue for her lifestyle brand, As Ever.

Meghan talked about the little joys of life while expressing gratitude towards the customers of her passion project.

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She said, "This year has reminded me how much joy can be found in the moments that make up a life.

"Evening snuggles with my children. Harvest baskets gathered for friends. Travel and adventure, time in the garden, building this business and sketching away at all the details, both big and small.

"A summer filled with laughter, wine and melting ice cream cones, followed by an autumn of new adventures. All of it has mattered. All of it has felt meaningful."

Not only that, the Duchess of Sussex revealed how she likes to spend her holidays by keeping loved ones closer and sharing generously with the people around us.

"[The holidays invite us to gather a little closer, to make things with our hands, to set the table with care, and to give generously to the people we love," Meghan shared. "This collection was created in that same spirit, with pieces to share, savour, gift, and make part of your own traditions."

READ MORE: Prince Harry asks for one more 'chance' as Meghan packs bags

At the end of her message, Meghan said 'thank you' to those who welcome As Ever to their homes and hearts.

Meghan Markle's holiday plans unveiled amid curiosity among fans about this year's royal guest list for the Sandringham Christmas celebration.

Fans are curious whether King Charles will let Harry, Meghan, Archie and Lilibet be part of the joyful royal gathering.