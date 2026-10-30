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Meghan Markle, Prince Harry make alliance with Sarah Ferguson?

Sarah Ferguson attempts to build bridges with the Sussexes

By
Shehzad Hameed
|

Published October 30, 2026

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry make alliance with Sarah Ferguson?
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry make alliance with Sarah Ferguson?

Sarah Ferguson has allegedly attempted to build bridges with the Sussexes during the couple's discreet stay in Portugal, a visit that coincided with Princess Eugenie welcoming her daughter.

The mother of Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie is said to have offered quiet guidance, positioning herself as a peacemaker eager to heal the deepening cracks within the family. 

But sources close to Harry and Meghan are singing a very different tune.

They claim, "Harry will never repeat the mistake of ditching the King, whether in the UK or in the US."

They went on to say, "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are even cautious and reluctant to form an official alliance with Sarah Ferguson."

"Meghan and Harry may have formal family interactions, but they won't risk their brand, as they are here to build connections with Britons - the very people who forced the King to take a decisive step against the former Duke and Duchess of York."

READ MORE: Sarah Ferguson smiles in first UK outing with Beatrice, Eugenie

It comes amid intense speculation that Fergie is following in Harry and Meghan's footsteps, as she makes her first appearance in the UK in months — right when the King is on his reign's toughest trip to the Caribbean, seemingly stealing the King’s thunder, as the timing is very crucial.

Another source reveals it is a clear message to the monarch that all is not well in the UK, even within his close family circles, as things are going from bad to worse since Princess Diana’s brother’s claims in his new memoir, Prince Harry’s UK return and revealing interviews, Andrew’s legal case, and now Ferguson’s sudden outing.

On the other hand, Meghan Markle is said to be contemplating leaving Britain permanently after a difficult return to the country, with sources claiming that growing homesickness is threatening her attempts to rebuild a life alongside the Duke in the UK as Britons also appeared unimpressed by the couple, according to YouGov’s latest poll.

READ MORE: Meghan breaks silence on holiday plans amid King Charles invite buzz

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