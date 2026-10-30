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Meghan Markle receives alarming update about family members shocking move

The Duchess of Sussex has been warned of more revelations amid her father's investigation

By
Web Desk
|

Published October 30, 2026

Meghan receives alarming message about family members shocking move
Meghan receives alarming message about family members shocking move

Meghan Markle received an alarming update about the potential of more contradictory revelations as police began investigation his father following child pornography allegations.

The Duchess of Sussex and her paternal family have been in the headlines after her half-brother Thomas Markle Jr. claimed of finding extremly disturbing content on the electronic devices of their father.

However, Meghan's half-sister Samantha Markle declined this claim, calling out his brother for putting mud on the name of their father for money.

READ MORE: Meghan breaks silence on holiday plans amid King Charles invite buzz

Speaking of the whole situation, gossip columnist Rob Shutter said, "The Markle family knows there is serious money in telling their side of this story.

"When a controversy involving the royal family becomes international news, broadcasters want access, audiences want answers, and suddenly relatives who have been on the sidelines are in demand."

Rob believes Thomas Markle's case is a "potential cash cow" for Meghan's family, and back to back spotlight on this matter might won't sit well with the Duchess.

READ MORE: Prince Harry asks for one more 'chance' as Meghan packs bags

"International television is interested, the cameras are coming, and there are opportunities to make money from interviews. Nobody wants to miss their moment when the world is watching," an insider added. 

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