Inside how Taylor Swift treats singer who performs at her concert

Nelly has shared an interesting behind-the-scenes story about his appearances at Taylor Swift’s concerts.

The singer reveals that the pop star has pad him whopping $50,000 for joining her on stage.

In conversation with The Breakfast Club, the rapper recalled performing alongside Swift during her 2011 Speak Now World Tour in Houston.

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He later reunited with the singer for the Red Tour in 2013 and the 1989 World Tour in St. Louis in 2015.

Sharing about their long-standing relationship, Nelly explained that he had known the singer, her father and her management team for years.

Recalling how the collaboration came about, he said, “I’ve known her for a long time. Her pops, her management,” before sharing details of an unexpected phone call from the singer.

The Blank Space crooner reportedly contacted him while he was in St. Louis, asking him to travel to Houston after she and her friends created a dance routine to his hit song, Hot in Herre.

According to Nelly, the Anti-Hero hitmaker initially mentioned that she did not have a big budget for the appearance. However, she offered to arrange private transportation and accommodation.

“She said, ‘I got two shows in Houston tomorrow and the next day. Can you come down to Houston and just perform it? I don’t wanna disrespect you. I don’t really have a budget like that.’”

Nelly jokingly responded by asking whether she could put the $50,000 she offered in a McDonald's bag, adding that he would have happily performed for free.

Swift reportedly sent a G5 private jet to pick up Nelly and his children. After the performance, her manager handed him a McDonald's bag containing $50,000 in cash.

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The rapper also recalled receiving access to a presidential suite at the Four Seasons, although he and his family barely had time to enjoy it before heading back to the airport.