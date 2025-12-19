Taylor Swift shared behind-the-scenes of iconic moment of Eras Tour

Taylor Swift opened up about one of the most talked‑about surprises of her record‑breaking Eras Tour: the night her then‑boyfriend Travis Kelce joined her on stage at London’s Wembley Stadium.

In episode 4 of her new Disney+ docuseries The End of an Era, Swift recalled how Kelce’s cameo came to life.

The Life of a Showgirl hitmaker played with the idea of him being the one who would pick her up after she 'dies' on stage.

However, she wasn't aware if Kansas City Chiefs tight end would be in for it.

“If there was ever a point to put Travis in the show, I think this would be the one,” Swift recalled.

“But obviously, I’m, like, never gonna suggest that, because that’s like — you don’t wanna scare people, you know?”

While the 14-time Grammy winner confessed to not remembering how the conversation began, she explained that the idea started as a joke, with Kelce suggesting he could join her dancers during the Tortured Poets Department skit.

“I think we were just joking around about him doing it, like him going up there with Kam [Saunders], and it became very clear that he, like, wasn’t joking,” Swift recalled the conversation.

“And I was like, ‘Oh, wait, no, you would do that?’ And he was like, ‘Yeah, it would be hilarious.’ I was like, ‘If you’re serious about this, I will send your measurements to wardrobe and they’ll get you a tux. Like, are you serious?’ And he was like, ‘Put me in. I’m in.’”

With The End of an Era streaming now, fans are reliving the magic of Swift’s tour.