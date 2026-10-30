North West gets honest about relationship with Kim Kardashian, Kanye West

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s daughter North West reveals how she really feels about her famous parents.

The 13-year-old recently offered a sweet glimpse into her relationship with parents during an interview segment that has been circulating on social media.

In the footage, the former couple's eldest daughter was presented with a card titled "PEOPLE I AM GRATEFUL FOR" and asked to fill it out.

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Without hesitation, the young music enthusiast wrote "my family", making it clear who holds the most special place in her life.

Explaining her choice, the teenager shared a heartfelt message about both her parents.

"My mom birthed me and she helps me through everything, and my dad too. They're just nice people. I'm glad to have them as my family," she said.

Her words offered a personal look at the family bond behind the headlines, with North expressing appreciation for the support and love she receives from both the Skims mogul and the disgraced rapper.

The new interview snippets came as the aspiring rapper has increasingly been making headlines for her growing interest in music, fashion and creative projects.

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