Prince Harry welcomes new member to family in delightful statement

Prince Harry shared exciting news with fans about a new family member after his peace offer seemingly went unheard by the royals.

On October 30, the Duke of Sussex's passion project, the Invictus Games Foundation, finally unveiled its newest member in a special announcement on Instagram.

The statement reads, "We are delighted to welcome Fiji as the newest member of the Invictus Community of Nations, continuing the growth of our international movement united by a commitment to the recovery and rehabilitation of wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans through sport.

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"We are also excited to reveal that Fiji will be competing at the Invictus Games Birmingham 2027!

"We look forward to welcoming Fiji into the Invictus Movement and extending the rehabilitative power of sport to those who need it."

Notably, this major update about Harry's Invictus Games came after reports claimed King Charles and Prince William did not appreciate the Duke's public peace offers.

In his interview with GQ, the former royal revealed that certain individuals are preventing reconciliation.

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Harry's bold move has reportedly left King Charles and Prince William 'angry.'