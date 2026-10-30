Andrew 'in shock' as Beatrice, Eugenie choose Sarah Ferguson

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has 'shut doors' on his former wife, Sarah Ferguson, but his daughters embraced their mother with love, which was visible in the new photos of the trio.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's joint public appearance in the UK left many in shock, including the ex-Prince, it has been claimed.

The mother-duaghters were spotted attending the memorial service of Fergie's ex-boyfriend, racing tycoon Paddy McNally at St Paul's Church in Knightsbridge.

READ MORE: Sarah Ferguson smiles in first UK outing with Beatrice, Eugenie

On Thursday, Sarah Ferguson, dressed in a blue lacy coat, looked well and in high spirits despite the year-long scrutiny over her 'ties' with Jeffrey Epstein.

By making a joint outing in public with their mother, Beatrice and Eugenie have showcased that no matter what they will stand with their mother's side and the famous 'tripod' which the mother daughters were famously known is still alive.

An insider said that Andrew's daughters' bold move 'hurt' the former Duke of York, who is living a life in exile at Marsh Farm.

Earlier, there were reports that Andrew found a new love interest near his current residence and he closed Sarah's chapter for good.

READ MORE: Andrew 'reacts' as spotlight shifts to Meghan Markle's father

Previously, The Times quoted their source: "The red setter, as she's known, is not welcome at Marsh Farm. She's persona non grata as far as Andrew is concerned."