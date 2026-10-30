Taylor Swift excites fans for new public appearance after Hall of Fame

Taylor Swift is back in the spotlight after retreating to a private life with her new family with Travis Kelce, as she campaigns for the Grammys and Oscar this award season.

The 36-year-old pop superstar is reportedly planning to make a new public appearance at the screening of Toy Story 5 in New York City on Sunday, November 1.

The promotional event for the movie is believed to be a part of the Oscar campaign for I Knew It, I Knew You, and comes after her recent induction into the Nashville's Songwriters Hall of Fame.

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Fans excitedly jumped on the potential of a new public appearance of the Grammy winner, and wrote on X, "A lifelong Toy Story fan ! It's so special that Taylor get to be part of something she loved since childhood."

Another added, "HOLD ON ANOTHER TAYPEARANCE," and "I think it's for FYC event for Oscar's. And it's in LA."

More chimed in, "Fascinating," and "omg!!!!!" gushed one.

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