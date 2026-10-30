North West talks about ‘crazy-fast’ rapping lesson dad Ye taught her

North West revealed important advice from famous father Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, that made her a better rapper.

In a recently circulating interview clip, the 13-year-old recalled spending almost every day in the studio with the disgraced music mogul while he was working on his BULLY album.

Describing the experience as "low-key training," the teenager explained that her father pushed her to experiment with different rap styles, including delivering exceptionally fast verses.

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"I was going to the studio every day with him. It was like low-key training in Japan. I did the craziest, really fast rapping," she recalled.

However, Ye had another challenge in mind for his daughter. Rather than relying on instrumental tracks to keep her in rhythm, he encouraged her to master the art of performing without any music playing in the background.

"He was like, 'You gotta learn how to do it a cappella.' It was so hard, but that's what got me better, so I'm high-key grateful," North recalled.

The young star went on to explain how their regular studio sessions became an important part of her musical journey.

She emphasised that it helped sharpen her rapping skills and pushed her to step outside her comfort zone.

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