 
Geo News

Leigh-Anne Pinnock credits 'Celebrity Traitors' with helping her find her voice

Leigh-Anne embarked on a solo career in 2023 following the indefinite hiatus of the girl band in 2022

By
Web Desk
|

Published October 30, 2026

The singer, 35, found fame alongside her bandmates Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Jesy Nelson in 2011 after winning The X Factor
The singer, 35, found fame alongside her bandmates Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Jesy Nelson in 2011 after winning 'The X Factor'

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has praised Celebrity Traitors for giving her the opportunity to defend herself after admitting she often 'shrank herself' during her time in former pop group Little Mix.

The singer, 35, found fame alongside her bandmates Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Jesy Nelson in 2011 after winning The X Factor.

Despite reaching world wide success, Leigh-Anne admitted being a group 'lowered her voice' as she admitted 'it takes time for her to come out of herself' off stage.

READ MORE: Leigh-Anne Pinnock reveals how online trolls targeted her with racist remarks

Speaking to her co-stars on Thursday's episode of Celebrity Traitors, Leigh-Anne emotionally said having to defend herself in the game has improved her confidence.

'Having to defend myself in this game has given me a bit of confidence to have a voice', she said.

'I do tend to do this thing where I kind of shrink myself a little bit, and I don't know if that's from being in a group.

'When I'm on stage, I'm on stage. When I'm off stage, I'm just Leigh-Anne, and I think it does take me a little bit of time to completely come out of myself.'

Leigh-Anne embarked on a solo career in 2023 following the indefinite hiatus of the girl band in 2022. 

READ MORE: Leigh-Anne Pinnock 'hid pregnancy' during demanding 'Celebrity Traitors' scenes

Make us preferred on Google
Kendall Jenner exposes Kardashian family reality
Kendall Jenner exposes Kardashian family reality
Patrick Stewart's son addresses actor's death amid estrangement reports
Patrick Stewart's son addresses actor's death amid estrangement reports
North West talks about ‘crazy-fast' rapping lesson dad Ye taught her
North West talks about ‘crazy-fast' rapping lesson dad Ye taught her
Taylor Swift excites fans for new public appearance after Hall of Fame
Taylor Swift excites fans for new public appearance after Hall of Fame
Dolly Parton's undiscover memoir sparks bidding war after death
Dolly Parton's undiscover memoir sparks bidding war after death
Nick Jonas makes time for Priyanka Chopra amid busy tour schedule
Nick Jonas makes time for Priyanka Chopra amid busy tour schedule
Chase Sui Wonders eyes to join another A24 project
Chase Sui Wonders eyes to join another A24 project
North West gets honest about relationship with Kim Kardashian, Kanye West
North West gets honest about relationship with Kim Kardashian, Kanye West