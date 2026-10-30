Leigh-Anne Pinnock credits 'Celebrity Traitors' with helping her find her voice

The singer, 35, found fame alongside her bandmates Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Jesy Nelson in 2011 after winning 'The X Factor'

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has praised Celebrity Traitors for giving her the opportunity to defend herself after admitting she often 'shrank herself' during her time in former pop group Little Mix.

The singer, 35, found fame alongside her bandmates Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Jesy Nelson in 2011 after winning The X Factor.

Despite reaching world wide success, Leigh-Anne admitted being a group 'lowered her voice' as she admitted 'it takes time for her to come out of herself' off stage.

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Speaking to her co-stars on Thursday's episode of Celebrity Traitors, Leigh-Anne emotionally said having to defend herself in the game has improved her confidence.

'Having to defend myself in this game has given me a bit of confidence to have a voice', she said.

'I do tend to do this thing where I kind of shrink myself a little bit, and I don't know if that's from being in a group.

'When I'm on stage, I'm on stage. When I'm off stage, I'm just Leigh-Anne, and I think it does take me a little bit of time to completely come out of myself.'

Leigh-Anne embarked on a solo career in 2023 following the indefinite hiatus of the girl band in 2022.

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