Leigh-Anne Pinnock breaks silence after troll brands her 'flop' in Jade Thirlwall comparison

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has responded to an online troll who compared her music streaming numbers with Jade Thirlwall

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has responded to an online troll who compared her music streaming numbers with those of her music streaming Little Mix bandmate, Jade Thirlwall.

The Celebrity Traitors star and singer, 35, has spoken out after an X user shared statistics comparing her streams with Jade's on Wednesday.

The troll wrote: 'See what happens when you're a positive encouraging role model to younger girl groups vs a flop that loves drama.'

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Leigh-Anne then responded in the comments saying: 'Ok I don't usually respond to trolls because I'm generally too busy being a mum, a wife and just being iconic.

'But as I sit here in my mansion by the fire, lapping up the fact that I've broken records, defied expectations, sold millions of records worldwide and helped define an entire era of British pop music, I can't help but smile.

'15 years in this industry, a successful solo career and still making history. I'm LEGACY status. A daily streaming figure could never define that.'

Leigh-Anne and Jade formed Little Mix alongside Perrie Edwards and Jesy Nelson.

The group soared to fame after appearing on The X Factor in 2011.

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