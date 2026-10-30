Patrick Stewart's final movie roles carry special meaning after death

Patrick Stewart have passed away but all of his fans still have two more chances to see him in new films.

The actor died on October 28, 2026 at the age of 86 so now, his final screen roles are getting attention as people look back at the many characters he played during his long career.

One of his last appearances will be in Marvel's Avengers: Doomsday. Stewart will once again play Professor Charles Xavier, a role he first took on in the X Men films.

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He, however, played the much loved character for 26 years as the film is expected to arrive in cinemas on December 18, 2026.

Before that, audiences will also hear his voice in The Sheep Detectives. The film follows a murder mystery and has a cast full of familiar names, including Bryan Cranston, Hugh Jackman and Julia Louis Dreyfus.

Stewart voices Sir Ritchfield, an older sheep in the story. Interestingly, Jackman, who worked with him in the X Men films, also appears as the shepherd.

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From playing Professor X and Captain Picard in Star Trek to making audiences laugh in American Dad!, Stewart showed that he could play very different characters.

His final films offer another look at that talent.