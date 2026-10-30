Prince Harry, Meghan Markle fleeing back to US after failed UK test: 'Devastated'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry failed to win Britain's trust back and reportedy decided to leave the country within six months.

Harry is said to be heartbroken after learning how the British public truly feels, while Meghan, who seemingly knew the reality all along, continues to set her sights on a future beyond the UK.

The Britons have given their final verdict as YouGov figures released October 29 show unexpected slum in Harry and Meghan's rating.

READ MORE: Prince Harry, Meghan's UK stunt backfires as popularity plummets to record low

The Sussexes' British ambitions does not seem to persist as public opinion fails to improve.

“Give it six months. If things don’t turn around, they will decide Britain is no longer worth the effort and head elsewhere. They wanted a redemption story, but winning back public trust takes more than just returning to the country you insulted,” a source claimed to Rob Shuter.

They went on to explain why the couple won't prolong their stay in the the UK, revealing, “They thought coming back would change everything. They believed the British public would welcome them home and give them another chance. But returning to Britain doesn’t automatically mean Britain wants them back.”

The couple’s hopes of a British reset reportedly collided with an uncomfortable reality.

“They desperately wanted this to feel like a comeback. Instead, the numbers suggest there is still a huge amount of ground to make up. You cannot rebuild public affection simply by showing up at one event,” they added.

Meanwhile, Prince William and Princess Catherine's approval ratings remain considerably high.

For Harry and Meghan, the challenge is clear that they may want to reclaim Britain’s affection, but the latest figures suggest that affection cannot simply be reclaimed on demand.



READ MORE: Royal family's final verdict on Meghan's 'private matter' revealed