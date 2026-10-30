Netflix 'Hollywood Arts' season 2 gets uncertain update after fan excitement

The return of Trina Vega has brought back memories of Victorious, but fans now have a new question about her latest show Hollywood Arts.

Daniella Monet is back as the much loved character, only this time she is not the student trying to make a name for herself.

She is now helping new group of young performers find their place at the famous school.

The show, however, arrived on Netflix this fall and gave old fans a chance to see the world of Victorious again.

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Many viewers, meanwhile, are already hoping for another season so they can spend more time with Trina and the new students.

For now, there is no clear answer. Nickelodeon has not confirmed a second season of Hollywood Arts, so fans will have to wait for an official update.

The show also has a fresh cast, including Alyssa Miles, Erika Swayze, Emmy Liu Wang, Peyton Jackson and Martin Kamm. Yvette Nicole Brown also appears as Principal Helen Dubois, a familiar name for fans of Drake & Josh.

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Daniella is the only Victorious star to return so far. She said coming back to the role was hard to believe and explained that she wanted the new actors to have their own chance to shine.