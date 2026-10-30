'Bridgerton' gets major rival as HBO drama returns this week

The Gilded Age is getting ready to bring more drama to television as the HBO series returns with its fourth season this week.

The show become popular choice for viewers who enjoy stories about rich families, love and the problems that come with living in high society.

It also gives Bridgerton fans another show to add to their watchlist.

The new season, however, will take all the fans back to 1880s New York, where being rich is not always enough to earn respect.

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Some families got money for years, meanwhile other people are trying to make name for themselves. This then leads to arguments, jealousy and then some major problems between people who want the same place in society.

Created by Julian Fellowes, who also made Downton Abbey, the show is about more than just the lives of wealthy families.

It, moreover, also tell stories about their servants, workers and New York's Black community.

This gives viewers a look at how people from different backgrounds lived during that time.

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Season 4 will arrive on Sunday, November 1 on HBO and HBO Max as the new season will have eight episodes.