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Billie Eilish sparks 'BE4' buzz with 'clover theory' with new clues

Billie Eilish excites fans with hints at fourth studio album ahead of 2027 release

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Published October 30, 2026

Billie Eilish sparks BE4 buzz with clover theory with new clues
Billie Eilish sparks 'BE4' buzz with 'clover theory' with new clues

Billie Eilish fans are all hyped up to get a glimpse of her fourth studio album which the musician, 24, and her brother Finneas have seemingly been teasing, and they have found a new theory.

The siblings duo, who have been longtime collaborators, appear to be dropping clues about "clovers" which fans have come to believe as a clue for BE4, and are calling it the "clover theory." 

The Birds of a Feather hitmaker is reportedly aiming for an early 2027 release and the album is nearing completion. 

Fans noticed that Finneas conveniently dropped a "clover" during one of his interviews and Eilish has been teasing clovers through her social media, and pieced it all together.

READ MORE: Finneas breaks the internet with new music teaser: 'BE4? The Favors?'

Flocking to X, fans wrote, "Oh we're starting the billiemania," and "HOLD ON GREEN ALBUM," wrote another.

A third chimed in, "AND ALL THE ACCOUNTS SAYING MARCH."

While one gushed, "be4 is green and clover, and luck like wow."

READ MORE: Billie Eilish sparks excitement for fourth album with new update

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