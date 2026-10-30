Billie Eilish sparks 'BE4' buzz with 'clover theory' with new clues

Billie Eilish fans are all hyped up to get a glimpse of her fourth studio album which the musician, 24, and her brother Finneas have seemingly been teasing, and they have found a new theory.

The siblings duo, who have been longtime collaborators, appear to be dropping clues about "clovers" which fans have come to believe as a clue for BE4, and are calling it the "clover theory."

The Birds of a Feather hitmaker is reportedly aiming for an early 2027 release and the album is nearing completion.

Fans noticed that Finneas conveniently dropped a "clover" during one of his interviews and Eilish has been teasing clovers through her social media, and pieced it all together.

READ MORE: Finneas breaks the internet with new music teaser: 'BE4? The Favors?'

Flocking to X, fans wrote, "Oh we're starting the billiemania," and "HOLD ON GREEN ALBUM," wrote another.

A third chimed in, "AND ALL THE ACCOUNTS SAYING MARCH."

While one gushed, "be4 is green and clover, and luck like wow."

READ MORE: Billie Eilish sparks excitement for fourth album with new update