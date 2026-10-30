King Charles team breaks social media silence as Sarah Ferguson returns

King Charles' team returned to social media with the latest update about the monarch's visit to Guyana amid the shock emergence of Sarah Ferguson in public.

On October 30, the King's Foundation official Instagram page shed light on the monarch's support for rainforest conservation and sustainable development in Guyana.

For over 25 years, the King and his team have worked towards improving the environment in Guyana.

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Charles' team shared, "As the second day of his visit to Guyana begins, we look at the work The King’s Foundation’s Projects Team has been undertaking alongside the Government of Guyana on a National Low Carbon Development Strategy.

"Working in collaboration with the government and indigenous communities, the Foundation is creating sustainable designs that prioritise heritage conservation and community-led development to support Guyana’s low-carbon future.

"As Royal Founding President of The @KingsFoundation, His Majesty will see some of this work in action during his visit to Guyana."

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