Kylie Kelce takes over internet with 'Taylor Swift episode' speculations

Kylie Kelce is teasing a special episode for her podcast, Not Gonna Lie, and some fans believe the clues she has dropped point towards her sister-in-law Taylor Swift as the special guest.

During a now-viral video, Kylie told fans, Before we get to all that, a couple of very fun NGL announcements. First up, next week you're getting two new episodes of NGL. One on Tuesday and one on Thursday."

She continued speaking of the double episode, "Because when you have an opportunity to talk to guests as special as this, you say yes, no questions asked. Queen Emma said I should give guests hints again and she will strategically bleep them. Our special bonus guest on Tuesday, she's highly requested. She's a professional bleep, she's a big bleep fan, and a friend of the family."

Fans on social media agreed that the bleeps were 'singer,' and 'Chiefs' while some had other guesses.

READ MORE: Kylie Kelce officially welcomes Taylor Swift into family in sweet video

Flocking to the comments, one fan wrote, "the orange pillow….taylor," and "the TWO caught my attention."

However, others argued, "To those of you saying taylor is family I immediately thought that was like kelce household not necessarily like the extended family. For those who are guessing Caitlin Clark honestly could be. But still could be tay as well," and "She said 'FRIEND of the family.' Taylor is Aunty Tay now. They ARE family."

More added, "Taylor is not a friend of the family. She is the family," and "I thought so too until she said 'friend of the family.'"

While another guess included, "I think it's going to be Caitlin Clark!!! And I'm v excited about it!!! But I wonder who the second guest is going to be!!"

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