Kylie Kelce officially welcomes Taylor Swift into family in sweet video

Kylie Kelce shares rare insights on having Taylor Swift as 'family'

Taylor Swift has been welcomed with open arms into the Kelce family, and her sister-in-law Kylie Kelce shared some insights into the magical day she officially joined their family.

The 34-year-old media personality, who had until now silenced all conversations about the wedding, spoke about the intimate ceremony at Madison Square Garden in her new podcast episode.

“I would like to say congratulations to Tay and Trav. It was absolutely magical. I'm so happy for them. We love them so, so dearly. And it was only making it official because Taylor's been part of the family now for quite some time,” Kylie said on Not Gonna Lie.

The Grammy winner and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end took the vows in New York City after three years of dating, and one year of their engagement.

The couple had Jason Kelce and Kylie's daughters as the flowergirls and Taylor's brother Austin Swift as her man of honour on the big day.

Reacting to Kylie's sweet sentiment, a fan wrote, "Perfectly said as always from Kylie! Adore her! Adore her response and she’s right, she’s been apart of their family for quite some time and I love their relationship!! I love the families being one big family now. Beautiful."

Another added, "Congrats to the lovebirds, but I’m still waiting for the official 'We’re married' sticker on their Instagram."