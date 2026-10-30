Justin, Hailey Bieber dragged into Carl Lentz's cheating scandal fallout

Justin and Hailey Bieber are facing new buzz after claims about their former friend, Carl Lentz and his family's stay at their New York apartment came to light.

The story goes back to 2020, when Carl's marriage scandal suddenly changed many parts of his life.

The former Hillsong pastor and his wife, Laura, have now shared their experience in a new book titled Overcoming Infidelity: 10 Conversations to Help You Heal the Hurt, which came out on October 20.

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In the book, Laura, however, recalled how Justin and Hailey opened their apartment to the family while they searched for a home in Brooklyn.

But after news of Carl's affair became public, the arrangement reportedly came to an unexpected end.

Laura said someone from Justin's team contacted them and gave them only 24 hours to leave. The family had to quickly pack their belongings and move out with their three children, Ava, Charlie, and Roman.

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Carl later explained that the incident was especially painful because his family was already going through a difficult time after he lost his position at Hillsong Church. He admitted that his actions had hurt others, but felt his wife and children were also suffering.

He also said the scandal damaged his friendship with Justin, which began in 2008.