Ashe's Girl Of Your Dreams tour sparks chaos as tickets go live

Ashe's much-awaited Girl Of Your Dreams tour just went on sale and fans appeared to have gone through hell and back to acquire the tickets.

The indie musician took to social media and consoled her fans going through the chaos.

Flocking to X, fans wrote, "ashe pls pls pls add a date in paris this sale was hell," and "do you know if you’re gonna come to australia at all. like i NEED to see you and i couldn’t get tickets to the one london show that i could go to."

A third chimed in, "that was the most traumatic but iconic sale in my life, but still got it queen," and "Unfortunately tickets to Brussels were sold out by the time I was at the end of the queue."

READ MORE: Ashe sends fans into overdrive with The Girl Of Your Dreams tour bombshell

The Moral of the Story hitmaker responded, "i’m so sorry it was hell!! I’ll be back… in a big way. I wouldn’t have any time to rest in between shows if we added another Paris on this run and taking care of my mental and physical health is so so important to me. My team knows the max amount of shows in a row I’m willing to do is 3 in a row. Too many artists have to cancel shows because they burn out and I’m doing everything in my power to stay healthy this time around. I love you so much!!"

Despite the chaotic queue fiasco, the singer sparked hope among fans for additional dates in the future.

READ MORE: Ashe marks new career peak with 'Stop the Wedding!' ahead of album release