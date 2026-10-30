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George Kittle's wife calls out Mac Jones' eating habits as dating 'red flag'

In Week 9, the 49ers will play host to the Las Vegas Raiders before travelling to Dallas the following week

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Published October 30, 2026

George Kittles wife calls out Mac Jones eating habits as dating red flag
George Kittle's wife calls out Mac Jones' eating habits as dating 'red flag'

Mac Jones, the San Francisco 49ers quarterback, who keeps a low profile, finally offered a glimpse into his private life during his team’s bye week.

He may be able to deliver a strike with a 300-pound defensive lineman about to hit him, but the Pro Bowler can’t handle seafood or coffee.

Jones, 28, who might be the most eligible bachelor on the 49ers' roster, was asked about his biggest dating red flags.

Claire Kittle, wife of San Francisco 49ers star tight end George Kittle, answered for him.

Speaking on the latest episode of the couple’s podcast, The Kittle Things, Kittle said, “You don’t eat seafood! Oh, and you don’t drink coffee. That one might be worse.”

Jones agreed with Kittle’s assessment.

“Yeah. I’d say that those are probably my two biggest ones,” Jones said on the podcast.

For starters, Jones said his biggest green flag is that he’s “attracted to smart, smart, ladies.”

“Just don’t go to a seafood spot with me. I’m not allergic to anything, I just don’t like it,” Jones added.

Jones briefly replaced Brock Purdy in the Week 2 win over the Dolphins, playing eight snaps.

In the league’s Week 9, the 49ers will play host to the Las Vegas Raiders before travelling to Dallas the following week.

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