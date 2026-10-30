King Charles leaves hosts laughing after receiving special royal welcome gift

King Charles gave his verdict on a especially crafted spirit created in his honour during his State Visit to Guyana, declaring it “very good” after taking a taste of the limited-edition drink.

The monarch was presented with a glass of the “Royal Welcome” 2026 blend, produced by Guyanese food and drinks company Banks DIH to commemorate his visit.

Charles first gave the drink a curious sniff before taking a sip, appearing surprised by its taste before breaking into laughter.

Read More: King Charles beams as he touches down in Guyana following Palace update

Before trying it, the King turned to those around him and asked: “Do you drink this? Endless rum punches at the end of the day?”

Guyana's President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, encouraged him to take a proper taste, prompting Charles to sample the drink again before delivering his verdict.

“That's very kind. Somebody else will have to finish it!” the King joked.

Gregory Garraway, the company's rum plant executive, revealed that the spirit had been aged for more than two decades, making it a fitting gift for the royal occasion.

“We wanted the King's visit to be something he could actually taste,” he said, adding that the drink was designed to be “extremely smooth, rich and flavourful”.

The King was joined by Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband for the evening's entertainment, with both men seated in the front row alongside the President and his family.

Read More: King Charles joins William, Kate to 'condemn' Harry for fueling rift