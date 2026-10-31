Kelly Brook reveals why relationship with Jason Statham went wrong

Kelly recently spoke about the complicated love triangle she found herself in with Jason and another of her exes, Billy Zane

Kelly Brook has spoken about her ex-fiance Jason Statham, claiming he 'changed' after he started receiving offers for tough guy roles in Hollywood.

The former page three girl,46, appeared to take a subtle dig at her former partner, from whom she separated 22 years ago.

Speaking on Loose Women during her appearance on Thursday. Kelly reflected on her past relationship with the actor, having previously claimed that he started to 'neglect her' as his star rose in America.

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The TV personality was in a relationship with Jason, 59, for seven years until 2004 - during which time he appeared in blockbusters such as Snatch alongside Brad Pitt.

During a discussion about whether they prefer a 'tough guy' or a 'softie' Kelly and the rest of the panel weighed in about which they pick.

Responding, Kelly said: 'I mean, I don't know him now. So I don't know what he's like now. I do remember, 'cause when I met him he had just started acting, so I remember feeling that he was a very sporty guy but there was this softer side.

'But then as the success started coming in, it definitely – it was more macho, alpha, you know, wanting the posh house and the car and the supermodel girlfriend.

'It all became a bit cliché for me. I was a bit like, 'Oh you're into that'. I didn't realise, I thought you were more into the arts.'

Her co-stars queried whether Jason transitioned into the character he plays onscreen in real life, and she said: 'Maybe, yeah. He became his character, and that's where it all went wrong. Maybe that's what happened,' she joked.

Kelly recently spoke about the complicated love triangle she found herself in with Jason and another of her exes, Billy Zane.

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