‘The Big Breakfast' star Johnny Vaughan announces tragic family death

Johnny Vaughan unveils tragic news of father’s death

Johnny Vaughan, TV and radio presenter, just announced the news of his father’s death.

Taking to his official Instagram account, the TV personality, best known for his former role as host of The Big Breakfast, confirmed his father, retired engineer Randal's passing on Sunday morning.

Uploading a carousel of images on his social media, Johnny wrote, “My Dearest Dad has gone and I'm so very sad.”

The 59-year-old made the tribute even more heartfelt with quote from the Broadway ballad, I'll Be Seeing You.

“I will find you in the morning sun and when the night is new, I'll be looking at the moon but I'll be seeing you,” it stated.

His celebrity pals were quick to offer their condolences in the comments section, with Denise Van Outen, whom he hosted The Big Breakfast with, between 1998 and 2001, wrote, “Thinking of you Johnny. Sending you the biggest hug.”

TV presenter Kate Thornton added, “So sorry for your loss.”

Kelly Brook, who replaced Denise on The Big Breakfast after her exit in 2001, wrote: “So sorry to hear this sending you all the love in the world.”

Presenter Richard Bacon commented, “I’m so sorry, Johnny to hear this. I love you very much. Thinking of you.”

It is pertinent to mention that Johnny Vaughan gained popularity after bagging the early morning role on The Big Breakfast, which aired between 1992 to 2002 and was watched by two million viewers at its prime time.