Kelly Brook breaks silence on Ant and Dec feud with savage six-word response

Kelly Brook has finally addressed her long-running feud with Ant and Dec, wrapping up the entire controversy in just six words.

Adam Thomas was crowned the winner of the British reality TV series I’m a Celebrity after a chaotic episode on April 24, 2026.

“There was no awkwardness at all," Kelly told The Sun.

The model and TV personality, who participated as a contestant in the original version of I’m a Celebrity last year, opened up about her relationship with the hosting duo.

"Ant and Dec are the sweetest, and they were so excited that I was doing the show," she said. "I think they are really involved in the casting of it."

Kelly recalled her first encounter with the hosts, “They were really fun and supportive. I was so excited when I saw them for the first time, I was in a helicopter looking down at them.

“I actually got struck, even though I worked with them all those years ago. I’m a massive fan of the show, so it was surreal to suddenly be in there."

Kelly went on to put the feud into perspective and quipped, “Plus, Ant and Dec were the least of my worries—I was more concerned with snakes, spiders and the lack of food!”

For the unversed, the feud dates back to 2009 when Kelly Brook was employed as a judge on the ITV talent show for a brief period, Britain's Got Talent.

In 2010, Ant and Dec published their autobiography, Ohh! What a Lovely Pair: Our Story, in which they detailed their accusations against Kelly, as reported by The Mirror.

While recounting the first day Kelly joined them on the set of BGT, they claimed, “Kelly looked nervous, so I told her it was going to be great fun and to just relax and enjoy it.

She nodded, then looked at me and said, ‘And what do you do on the show?’

Since then, the trio have exchanged subtle digs in interviews and memoirs.