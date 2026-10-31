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Prince Edward returns to royal duties with special anniversary celebration at palace

Prince Edward hosts palace dinner to celebrate major 50-year milestone

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Published October 31, 2026

Prince Edward returns to royal duties with special anniversary celebration at palace

Prince Edward has returned to royal duties in London following his recent visit to Finland.

According to The Court Circular, the Duke of Edinburgh hosted two engagements at St James's Palace.

He arrived on Wednesday, wasted little time getting back to work, with a meeting and a special anniversary dinner on his diary for Thursday, 29 October.

Read More: Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward are ready to unite with Finland's President

As Patron of the St Helena National Trust, Edward held a meeting at St James's Palace in the afternoon. 

The organisation works to protect the South Atlantic island's rich natural and cultural heritage, including its historic buildings, landscapes and wildlife.

Later in the evening, he welcomed guests to St James's Palace for a dinner celebrating the 50th anniversary of the National Youth Music Theatre.

Edward serves as President of the organisation, which has spent five decades giving young performers opportunities to develop their talents through musical theatre. 

Founded in 1976, the charity has helped generations of young people gain experience in acting, singing and dance, with many going on to pursue careers in the performing arts.

Read More: King Charles to make final call on Harry event: Sophie, Edward in talks

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