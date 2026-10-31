Selma Blair apologises after flight incident arrest: 'So sorry'

Selma Blair has apologised in an emotional Instagram video, saying she never intended to harm anyone after her arrest following an incident on a flight earlier this month.

The actress posted the video on Friday 30 October, her first public comments since the incident on 11 October.

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“Not one day ever have I intended to hurt or frighten anyone a day in my life,” she said. “To the people that I disappointed, that I hurt, that I frightened, alarmed, I am so sorry.”

Blair said she had stayed quiet because her lawyers told her not to discuss specifics while the legal case is ongoing.

She thanked fans, named her son, Arthur Saint Bleick, and her service dog, Scout, and said she is focusing on her health and her son.

Blair was arrested after allegedly punching and biting flight attendants on a Delta flight to New York’s JFK Airport.

She was later accused of kicking a police officer and a nurse while receiving medical attention. She faces two felony counts of second-degree assault, one involving the officer and one involving the nurse, and has pleaded not guilty.

Bail was set at $20,000, and her next court date is 19 January 2027.

Her representative has said Blair experienced a medical emergency that led to the alleged behaviour. The flight number and departure city have not been given.

Read more: Selma Blair legal battle puts health in the spotlight