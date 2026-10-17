Selma Blair legal battle puts health in the spotlight

Selma Blair is facing a serious legal fight, with the possibility of years behind bars hanging over the actress as she prepares for her next court appearance.

The Legally Blonde star, 54, could face up to seven years in prison if convicted on state assault charges stemming from an alleged midair incident aboard a Delta flight from Los Angeles to New York.

As per Rob Shutter, sources claim Blair is frightened by the potential consequences.

“Selma is absolutely terrified,” an insider shared. “Seven years behind bars would destroy her.”

Read More: Selma Blair's flight controversies: What happened in 2016 and 2026?

Blair has pleaded not guilty to allegedly assaulting a police officer and a nurse. She also faces separate federal allegations involving two flight attendants, including accusations of punching and biting.

Her attorney has pointed to several factors, including missed medication, exhaustion, a reported head injury and Parkinsonism, alongside Blair’s publicly disclosed multiple sclerosis diagnosis.

Now, sources claim the incident has sparked renewed discussion about her health and whether it could play a role in her defense.

“The whispers are getting louder,” a source noted.

“People want answers about what’s really going on with Selma. Her medical history has become central to her defense, and there are serious questions about what happened on that plane. If her health is being offered as an explanation, people deserve to know whether the evidence supports it.”

Another insider stressed that compassion and accountability should go hand in hand.

“Selma deserves compassion, but so do the people allegedly attacked,” the insider added.

“A diagnosis isn’t a get-out-of-jail-free card. If she broke the law, she should face the consequences. Celebrity status and medical explanations shouldn’t put anyone above accountability.”

Blair is due back in court January 19.

For now, she remains presumed innocent, and the allegations have yet to be proven.