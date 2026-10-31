Harry Styles dresses as Elvis Presley for 'Harryween' night

Harry Styles has dressed as Elvis Presley for the first night of his Harryween concerts at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The singer opened the two-night Halloween celebration on Friday 30 October in a “bedazzled” white jumpsuit with colourful embellishments and a cape.

The look was a nod to the rock ’n’ roll icon’s famously flamboyant stage outfits.

Read more: Spotify plans free dance party 'Harryween' for Harry Styles fans

Among the audience was Styles’ fiancée, the actress Zoë Kravitz, 37, who watched from the crowd in a red devil costume with matching horns.

She was joined by her longtime friend Riley Keough, 37, who is Elvis Presley’s granddaughter, the daughter of Lisa Marie Presley and Danny Keough.

Videos from the night show both watching from the audience, with Keough filming the performance on her phone.

Credit: slg020194/Instagram

Styles and Kravitz were first linked in the summer of 2025, and the couple are reported to have become engaged in April after Kravitz was seen wearing a diamond ring.

The concert was part of Styles’ Together, Together residency, a 30-show run in New York City. The two Harryween nights, on 30 and 31 October, bring it to a close.

Harryween has become a tradition for fans.

Styles hosted the first in 2021 during his Love on Tour, also over two nights at Madison Square Garden.

In 2022, he performed in Los Angeles as Danny Zuko from Grease in an all-black Gucci outfit. This year’s run finishes on Halloween night, with the singer’s costume for the final show yet to be revealed.

Read more: Harry Styles announces release date for 'Coming Up Roses' music video