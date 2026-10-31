Prince William, Princess Kate’s children end family tradition after update

Prince William and Princess Catherine’s children would be forced to end a special tradition for the family just ahead of the holidays.

The eldest of the Wales children, Prince George, has begun his boarding school at Eton College and will be coming home during the holiday break.

The Waleses are known for prioritising family time, which is why they have made up many personal traditions that they use as a means to bond.

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The Prince of Wales, who recently made an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, had revealed that the family loves Celebrity Traitors.

“I love it, the family love it. Charlotte and Louis are obsessed with it,” he said, adding “it’s really good telly”.

However, it seems that they would not have to find a new obsession as the show concluded its season on Friday, thereby ending the autumnal watch for now. The show is expected to return next year, but there is a long wait before that.

The end of one family tradition can also mean a start of a new one. Charlotte and Louis may have been obsessed with this one show, they are likely to find a new one to obsess over.

Moreover, as their brother will be joining them soon for the holidays, it is possible that they will find a fresh new activity to bond over.

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