Claire Sweeney could replace Jesy Nelson in 'I'm A Celebrity'

ITV was in advanced talks to sign Mariella Frostrup after Jesy Nelson was forced to pull out of the series

Claire Sweeney has reportedly been approached by I'm A Celebrity....Get Me Out of Here! bosses to join this years show.

The actress, 55, is said to have a gap in her schedule after leaving Coronation Street in August.

Earlier this week, it was reported that ITV was in advanced talks to sign Mariella Frostrup after Jesy Nelson was forced to pull out of the series.

READ MORE: Claire Sweeney issues warning to parents of young children against Roblox

The former Little Mix star, 35, is said to have backed out of her six-figure deal with a 'heavy heart' just weeks before the series launch, to take care of her daughters, amid their battle with Spinal Muscular Atrophy type 1.

Now, TV insiders say Claire is also in the running to head to the jungle.

A source told The Sun: 'Claire is a massive I'm A Celeb fan and has always fancied her chances in the jungle. She was on Corrie when Alan went on the show and spoke to him about how much he enjoyed it.

'Claire has had multiple meetings now with ITV bosses and has cleared her diary to make sure she's free to make the journey to Australia if she makes the final cut.

'ITV are currently deciding their final line-up but Claire has a great chance. She's a soap icon and would be an amazing addition.'

Claire rose to fame as Lindsey Corkhill in the Channel 4 soap Brookside.

READ MORE: Jesy Nelson faces difficult choice between daughters and career move