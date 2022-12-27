 
Claire Sweeney issues warning to parents of young children against Roblox

Claire Sweeney has recently expressed her concern over the dangers of online gaming site Roblox for children on social media.

On Monday, the actress took to Twitter and penned a note to parents of young children, who let them play with this gaming site.

Claire also revealed that her seven-year-old son Jaxon received a message from online thieves directing him to tell them the actress’ credit card numbers.

“Parents out there, anyone’s kids play Roblox?” said the 51-year-old.

The actress tweeted, “Yesterday my son was playing, and I saw on the chat in the corner, someone was asking him to go to my purse, take out my credit card and read the numbers!!”

“@Roblox seems a dangerous place for kids. Thankfully he told me!” she added.

For the unversed, Roblox is a popular gaming site in America where half of the players are under the age of 16. This enables users to “create block Lego-esque avatars” while they can also “program their own games”.

However, the gaming site is considered unsafe for children because of the online predators.

Earlier this year, Kim Kardashian also had to face difficulty because of this gaming site. She claimed that her six-year-old son “saw an ad for her unreleased sex tape”.

Kim shared that she was shocked to see herself crying at her son’s iPad screen with a caption, “Kim’s new sex tape”.

Meanwhile, Roblox said that it had banned its creator but also alleged that no sex tape was ever available.

