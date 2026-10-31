King Charles takes decision about historic royal position, not for William

King Charles may have exhibited his confidence in Prince William to one day take over the throne, but not every historic role is preserved for the heir to the throne.

Even if it was introduced by one of his great-great grandfathers.

The King honoured a near five centuries old tradition after inducting a member for a prestigious position.

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The monarch, who is currently in Guyana as his high-stakes Caribbean tour continues, had approved a new Oxford professor for role that was established by Henry VIII around 485 years ago established in 1541.

Professor Laura Swift has been appointed Regius Professor of Greek at Christ Church College at the University of Oxford, succeeding Professor Gregory Hutchinson.

The historic academic position retains its royal connection centuries after it was by King Henry VIII, making the position 485 years old.

Professor Swift specialises in ancient Greek literature, particularly Greek tragedy and lyric poetry. She is currently Professor of Greek at the University of Oxford and a Fellow and Tutor in Classics at Magdalen College.

She is known for her research into the relationship between Greek tragedy and other forms of choral poetry and for her work on fragmentary ancient texts. Moreover, she also holds many accolades including Hellenic Foundation Thesis Prize, a Philip Leverhulme Prize.

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