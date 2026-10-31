Maya Jama's company worth more than £4 million after impressive financial growth

'The Celebrity Traitors' star has successfully expanded her business empire, increasingly its value by almost £1.4 million in just one year

Maya Jama has demonstrated her business acumen beyond the screen, with her company's fortune soaring to more than £4 million.

According to the DailyMail, The Celebrity Traitors star, 32, has successfully expanded her business empire, increasingly its value by almost £1.4 million in just one year.

Newly published accounts also show her firm had nearly £2.5million in the bank at the end of January this year, plus investments worth almost £1.4million.

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Documents lodged at Companies House show her firm, MIJ & Co Entertainment Ltd, was worth more than £4million after its debts were taken into account - up from £2.63million the year before.

The Love Island presenter has been vocal about her business ambitions, with her financial advisers telling her that she could afford to retire by the age of 40.

However, she insisted that she wanted to make a lot more money first.

The impressive figures come as Maya took centre stage in Friday night's final of The Celebrity Traitors, having made it all the way to the last episode as one of just two Traitors left in the game.

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