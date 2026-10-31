Inside Chrishell Stause, G Flip's reported relationship struggles

Chrishell Stause and G Flip may have announced their breakup with a message of love and respect, but fresh insider claims suggest their relationship had been under pressure for quite some time.

The couple, who spent four years together, reportedly experienced mounting tensions long before confirming their separation.

According to a source who spoke to the Daily Mail, arguments had become a regular part of their relationship, with the insider describing Stause as "clingy" and "demanding."

Read More: Chrishell Stause, G Flip split: Why their relationship ended?

Another source told Page Six that G Flip "got really fed up" and "couldn't take it anymore." The musician reportedly "didn't like the drama."

The claims also point to Stause's career frustrations following her departure from Selling Sunset last year, after nine seasons.

One insider alleged she wanted more of G Flip's attention while the musician was focused on their own career.

"She wanted to be catered to," the source claimed.

Neither star has publicly confirmed these alleged reasons for the split. Their announcement earlier this week painted a more affectionate picture.

"G and I are no longer together, and we have agreed to treat this public separation with love and respect for each other," Stause said in an emotional Instagram video.

She also admitted feeling "like a little bit of a failure," reflecting on her previous marriages, but described her time with G Flip as "amazing."

The reality star said she was still adjusting to "a different ending" and did not have "all the information or the reasons" behind the breakup.

Read More: Chrishell Stause, G Flip call it quits after four years

The pair first met at a Los Angeles Halloween party nearly five years ago, dressed as skeletons. Now, their love story has reached an unexpected final chapter.