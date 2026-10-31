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Prince Harry turns ‘fly on wall' for important discussion after major loss

Prince Harry quietly crashes crucial meeting as team tries to navigate major crisis

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Web Desk
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Published October 31, 2026

Prince Harry turns ‘fly on wall’ for important discussion after major loss
Prince Harry turns ‘fly on wall’ for important discussion after major loss

King Charles’s younger son, Prince Harry, was seemingly found in a meeting where he was not scheduled to be in, and it was only later when it was realised.

Harry had made a return to public life in the UK and it had been so far a success. However, all that had to come to a halt after distressing news surfaced.

The Duke of Sussex is reportedly taking a break from public life with his wife Meghan Markle after disturbing probe about father-in-law Thomas Markle Sr continues.

READ MORE: Prince Harry makes desperate call to King Charles about Meghan's father

Even though, the Sussexes are taking some time off, Harry is being remembered fondly for some of his antics by one of the beloved figures of England.

Former England captain Chris Robshaw recalled a cheeky incident that had Harry crash an important crisis meeting after a big loss.

While talking about the key events of life and career to i Paper, Chris shared how Harry being a “big, big rugby man” was often around training.

“He just loved to be around the place, mixing it with the players,” he shared. “He was who he was, but he was a very normal guy in that environment.”

The sportsman continued, “I remember we were having a leadership meeting. We had lost our first game in the Six Nations, and that’s crunch time because you can’t win a Grand Slam.

“On Monday morning, it was me coming in with the leadership group of Owen Farrell, Brad Barritt, Dylan Hartley, all the coaches – and Prince Harry just sitting in the corner while we were trying to work out how to get ourselves out of a hole.”

He added that Harry “knew to keep quiet though”.

READ MORE: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle take huge decision about public life

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