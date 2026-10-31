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Lily Allen celebrates one year of 'West End Girl' following David Harbour split

The 41-year-old British musician turned the pain of her heartbreaking split with David Harbour into art for the album.

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Web Desk
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Published October 31, 2026

This comes after Lily was left disappointed after being forced to cancel her show in New Zealand on Wednesday due to a viral infection
This comes after Lily was left 'disappointed' after being forced to cancel her show in New Zealand on Wednesday due to a viral infection  

Lily Allen has shared her happiness and gratitude as she celebrated one year since the release of her comeback album, West End Girl. 

The singer took to Instagram to share her feelings, describing her return to music with the record following her divorce from David Harbour has been a 'dream.'

The 41-year-old British musician turned the pain of her heartbreaking split with David Harbour into art for the album.

READ MORE: Lily Allen announces 'West End Girl' documentary after David Harbour split

In the picture, the Tennis hitmaker is seen holding up the album while showing off her incredible figure in a glamorous gold dress.

Lily also debuted her new darker hair and fringe in the snap which was taken during her tour for the album.

She penned in the caption of her post: '1 year of west end girl.. thanks for loving this record, and for coming on this ride with me. What a dream it's been. X.'

This comes after Lily was left 'disappointed' after being forced to cancel her show in New Zealand on Wednesday due to a viral infection.  

She is currently embarking on the New Zealand and Australian leg of her global West End Girl tour. 

READ MORE: Lily Allen gets candid about her fifth studio album ‘West End Girl'

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