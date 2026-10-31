King Charles faces major risk after taking bold step to protect monarchy

King Charles forced to swallow bitter bill after taking bold step for reign

King Charles may have gone above and beyond to show how that he may be different from his predecessors, but it just is “not good enough” for the history books.

According to royal expert Russell Myers, the monarch will have a confront a brutal reality check even if the Caribbean tour turns out to be a ‘successful one.

The King was received warmly in The Bahamas and Guyana, even though there was a small number of anti-monarchy protestors.

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Russell argued that even though Charles acknowledged the “mistakes of the past, king are rarely judged on intentions alone. The UK government has made it clear that there would be no apology and reparations.

They fear that “a legal precedent that could open the floodgates for former colonies around the world”. And the King acts on the advice of his ministers and the Government.

As for the most hopeful note for Charles, “there is a path between apology and silence, and it is one he has walked for years” which means that the Commonwealth leaders will discuss the legacy of slavery in Antigua next week.

However, moves are already being made and the “ground is shifting beneath him”.

Barbados left the monarchy in 2021 and Jamaica is pushing towards becoming a republic.

Hence, if Chogm ends with “warm words and little else, the danger is that his reign in the Caribbean will be remembered not for the moments of reflection, but for the apology that never came”.

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