Fatal shooting at Spirit Halloween store in Fairfield leaves 1 dead, 6 injured

A fatal shooting incident at a Spirit Halloween store in Fairfield has left one dead and 6 injured on Friday night.

According to the Fairfield police officials, deputies responded to a shooting inside the Solano Town Centre mall at the Spirit Halloween store at 8:30 p.m.

The Fairfield Police Department Chief, Dan Marshall, held a news conference about the incident at the Solano Town Centre mall.

Marshall confirmed the suspect opened fire in a mall, which left one dead while wounding six others, who were taken to the hospital, and three of them are said to be in critical condition.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims of this heartbreaking incident,” he said, adding that all of the victims had been taken to a nearby hospital.

The suspect has so far not been identified amid the ongoing investigation.

Suisun City police said they assisted the primary agency by providing mutual aid on multiple victims and officers were searching for a suspect.

California Highway Patrol said it was assisting police with traffic control and clearing buildings.

The Fairfield police have provided emergency contact details for general public with anyone who details can reach out to the department at 707-428-7600.